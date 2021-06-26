NIRAVASI
A downloadable game for Windows
In ages past, there existed a city unlike any other. Forged from the strength and unity of humanity, Niravasi was born. But when a brutal war ravaged the world itself, the city was lost to the depths of space. Some say that the city still lives; its people unharmed. Others speak of horrors unimaginable residing in its streets. In the end, they are all just stories.
But Niravasi is real.
NIRAVASI is a PC RPG Maker MV Adventure/Horror game, set within the ruins of an ancient human city. Taking inspiration from other surreal video game experiences such as Yume Nikki, .flow, Cat in the Box and Petscop, NIRAVASI focuses on exploring the ruins of a dead and ancient human civilisation, while avoiding the horrific machines that patrol its streets. With a large emphasis on storytelling and visual horror, NIRAVASI will not only explore how Antherian archaeologist, Mura, came to this place, but will also tell the story of how the ancient city fell.
PLUGIN CREATOR CREDITS:
Cutievirus + CoopNinjask
Yanfly
Galv
mjishi
Hime
Zalerinian
Fallen Angel Olivia
Moghunter
SumRndmDde
Shaz
Atreyo Ray
seea
|Author
|King Sangos
|Genre
|Adventure
|Made with
|RPG Maker
|Tags
|Action-Adventure, Dark, Dark Fantasy, Horror, Pixel Art, Psychological Horror, RPG Maker, Surreal
Comments
cool
Was expecting a generic RPGMaker game... but ended up enjoying it...